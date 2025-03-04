Insider Sale: SVP Corp Restaurants & CPO of $WING Sells 91 Shares

Donnie Upshaw, the SVP Corp Restaurants & CPO of $WING, sold 91 shares of the company on 03-02-2025 for an estimated $21,364. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,903 shares of this class of $WING stock.

$WING Insider Trading Activity

$WING insiders have traded $WING stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WING stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJ KAPOOR (SVP, Pres. of International) sold 266 shares for an estimated $86,284

$WING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of $WING stock to their portfolio, and 306 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.