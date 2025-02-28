Insider Sale: SVP & COO of $STRT Sells 3,143 Shares

Rolando Guillot, the SVP & COO of $STRT, sold 3,143 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $157,150. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 36,443 shares of this class of $STRT stock.

$STRT Insider Trading Activity

$STRT insiders have traded $STRT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROLANDO GUILLOT (SVP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $175,357 .

. INVESTORS, INC. ET AL GAMCO has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,300 shares for an estimated $53,113.

$STRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $STRT stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

