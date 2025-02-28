Insider Sale: SVP & COO of $STRT Sells 3,143 Shares

Rolando Guillot, the SVP & COO of $STRT, sold 3,143 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $157,150. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 36,443 shares of this class of $STRT stock.
$STRT Insider Trading Activity
$STRT insiders have traded $STRT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROLANDO GUILLOT (SVP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $175,357.
- INVESTORS, INC. ET AL GAMCO has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,300 shares for an estimated $53,113.
$STRT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $STRT stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 153,670 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,555,562
- GATE CITY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 84,281 shares (-20.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,472,377
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 79,908 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,292,209
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 42,844 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,765,172
- O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 23,290 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $959,548
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC added 21,376 shares (+85.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $880,691
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 17,459 shares (+143.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $719,310
