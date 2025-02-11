Insider Sale: SVP & COO of $EAT Sells 7,500 Shares

Douglas N. Comings, the SVP & COO of $EAT, sold 7,500 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $1,253,250. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 21.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 26,752 shares of this class of $EAT stock.

$EAT insiders have traded $EAT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS N. COMINGS (SVP & COO, Chili's) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,783 shares for an estimated $3,502,752 .

. CINDY L DAVIS sold 5,802 shares for an estimated $1,089,963

PRASHANT RANADE sold 5,700 shares for an estimated $1,009,413

MICHAELA M WARE (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,995 shares for an estimated $986,738 .

. DANIEL S FULLER (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $503,240

FRANCES L. ALLEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,026 shares for an estimated $367,184 .

. AARON M WHITE (EVP, Chief People Officer) sold 1,525 shares for an estimated $199,302

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $EAT stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

