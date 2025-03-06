Insider Sale: SVP & Controller of $PFE Sells 2,500 Shares

JENNIFER B. DAMICO, the SVP & Controller of $PFE, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $64,825. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,850 shares of this class of $PFE stock.

$PFE Insider Trading Activity

$PFE insiders have traded $PFE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD E BLAYLOCK purchased 19,457 shares for an estimated $499,072

JENNIFER B. DAMICO (SVP & Controller) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $64,825

SCOTT GOTTLIEB purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $28,240

$PFE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,077 institutional investors add shares of $PFE stock to their portfolio, and 1,804 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PFE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PFE stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

