Insider Sale: SVP of $CLW Sells 1,132 Shares

Kari G. Moyes, the SVP of $CLW, sold 1,132 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $27,145. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 81,439 shares of this class of $CLW stock.

$CLW Insider Trading Activity

$CLW insiders have traded $CLW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KARI G. MOYES (SVP, HR) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,910 shares for an estimated $101,373.

$CLW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $CLW stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CLW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/18/2024

