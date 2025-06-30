Insider Sale: SVP of $CIEN Sells 2,044 Shares

Joseph Cumello, the SVP of $CIEN, sold 2,044 shares of the company on 06-27-2025 for an estimated $166,862. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 47,198 shares of this class of $CIEN stock.
$CIEN Insider Trading Activity
$CIEN insiders have traded $CIEN stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GARY B SMITH (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 81,600 shares for an estimated $6,355,182.
- JASON PHIPPS (SVP Global Sales and Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,536 shares for an estimated $1,609,068.
- BRUCE L. CLAFLIN sold 16,912 shares for an estimated $1,436,851
- DAVID M ROTHENSTEIN (SVP and Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $706,039.
- SHEELA KOSARAJU (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,890 shares for an estimated $213,202.
- DINO DIPERNA (SVP Global R&D) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,236 shares for an estimated $171,983.
- JOSEPH CUMELLO (SVP, General Mgr. Blue Planet) sold 2,044 shares for an estimated $166,862
- BRODIE GAGE (SVP Global Products & Supply) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,100 shares for an estimated $157,223.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CIEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 285 institutional investors add shares of $CIEN stock to their portfolio, and 301 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,456,204 shares (-74.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $208,858,407
- SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP removed 2,179,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,713,228
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,005,631 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $121,200,281
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,853,009 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,977,333
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,736,443 shares (+681.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,933,250
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 1,503,323 shares (-57.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,845,808
- FIL LTD removed 1,444,991 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,320,806
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$CIEN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CIEN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CIEN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CIEN forecast page.
$CIEN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CIEN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CIEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 06/06/2025
- An analyst from Needham set a target price of $90.0 on 03/12/2025
- Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $100.0 on 03/12/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.