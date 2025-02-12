Insider Sale: SVP & Chief Technology Officer of $LQDT Sells 375 Shares

Steven Weiskircher, the SVP & Chief Technology Officer of $LQDT, sold 375 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $12,832. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 49,575 shares of this class of $LQDT stock.

$LQDT Insider Trading Activity

$LQDT insiders have traded $LQDT stock on the open market 55 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 55 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LQDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAIME MATEUS-TIQUE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $4,896,500 .

. WILLIAM P III ANGRICK (Chairman of the Board and CEO) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,329,999

STEVEN WEISKIRCHER (SVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 93,496 shares for an estimated $2,705,415 .

. JOHN DAUNT (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 86,752 shares for an estimated $1,976,568 .

. JORGE CELAYA (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 49,547 shares for an estimated $1,512,458 .

. EDWARD KOLODZIESKI has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,386,625 .

. MARK A SHAFFER (VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 29,056 shares for an estimated $648,387 .

. NOVELETTE MURRAY (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,411 shares for an estimated $186,932 .

. GEORGE H ELLIS sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $123,970

$LQDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $LQDT stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

