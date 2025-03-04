News & Insights

Insider Sale: SVP-Chief Information Officer of $WM Sells 124 Shares

March 04, 2025 — 03:16 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Johnson Varkey, the SVP-Chief Information Officer of $WM, sold 124 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $29,134. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,490 shares of this class of $WM stock.

$WM Insider Trading Activity

$WM insiders have traded $WM stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES C JR FISH (Pres, Chief Executive Officer) sold 44,405 shares for an estimated $10,143,620
  • MICHAEL J. WATSON (Sr. VP-Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,425 shares for an estimated $1,456,727.
  • DEVINA A RANKIN (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,519 shares for an estimated $1,446,926.
  • TARA J. HEMMER (SVP & Chief Sustainability Off) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,269 shares for an estimated $1,169,164.
  • RAFAEL CARRASCO (SVP of Enterprise Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,693 shares for an estimated $1,056,319.
  • JOHNSON VARKEY (SVP-Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,002 shares for an estimated $223,285.
  • CHARLES C BOETTCHER (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 693 shares for an estimated $152,870
  • JOHN J MORRIS (EVP & Chief Operation Officer) sold 693 shares for an estimated $152,868
  • MARYROSE SYLVESTER sold 310 shares for an estimated $66,795
  • JOHN A. CARROLL (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 256 shares for an estimated $57,128.
  • KIMBERLY G. STITH (SVP - Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 249 shares for an estimated $55,702.
  • CHRISTOPHER P. DESANTIS (SVP Operations - East) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 245 shares for an estimated $54,639.
  • DONALD J SMITH (Sr. VP - Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 234 shares for an estimated $52,158.

$WM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 980 institutional investors add shares of $WM stock to their portfolio, and 835 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

