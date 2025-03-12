Insider Sale: SVP-Chief Info. & Digital Ofr. of $ALLE Sells 2,032 Shares

Tracy L Kemp, the SVP-Chief Info. & Digital Ofr. of $ALLE, sold 2,032 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $257,540. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,273 shares of this class of $ALLE stock.
$ALLE Insider Trading Activity
$ALLE insiders have traded $ALLE stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALLE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY P ECKERSLEY (Sr. VP-Allegion International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,707 shares for an estimated $2,091,359.
- ROBERT C. MARTENS (SVP Chief Innovation & Design) sold 8,035 shares for an estimated $1,164,432
- JOHN H STONE (President and CEO) purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $1,055,246
- GREGG C SENGSTACK purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,001,920
- TRACY L KEMP (SVP-Chief Info. & Digital Ofr.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,498 shares for an estimated $601,473.
- JEFFREY N BRAUN (SVP, GC and Secretary) sold 2,018 shares for an estimated $271,787
- DAVID S. ILARDI (SVP - Allegion Americas) sold 789 shares for an estimated $98,845
- NICKOLAS A. MUSIAL (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 403 shares for an estimated $50,254
$ALLE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 329 institutional investors add shares of $ALLE stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 2,967,625 shares (-81.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $387,809,235
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 2,053,559 shares (+5755.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $268,359,090
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,099,071 shares (-12.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $143,626,598
- FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/ added 891,367 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,483,839
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 553,094 shares (-82.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,278,323
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 515,276 shares (-42.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,336,267
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 488,390 shares (+11.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,822,805
