Insider Sale: SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer of $HCA Sells 5,378 Shares

Jennifer Berres, the SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer of $HCA, sold 5,378 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $1,733,362. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,412 shares of this class of $HCA stock.
$HCA Insider Trading Activity
$HCA insiders have traded $HCA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL S. CUFFE (EVP and Chief Clinical Officer) sold 8,358 shares for an estimated $3,221,340
- JENNIFER BERRES (SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,533 shares for an estimated $3,075,240.
- PHILLIP G BILLINGTON (SVP-Internal Audit Services) sold 3,897 shares for an estimated $1,363,950
- EROL R AKDAMAR (Group President) sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $1,023,700
- KATHLEEN M WHALEN (SVP & Chief Ethics Officer) sold 1,474 shares for an estimated $527,677
$HCA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 490 institutional investors add shares of $HCA stock to their portfolio, and 677 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,468,086 shares (-46.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $440,646,012
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,195,146 shares (-34.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $358,723,071
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,086,915 shares (-7.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $326,237,537
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 950,697 shares (+1140.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $285,351,704
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 591,060 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,406,659
- ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 574,239 shares (+62.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $172,357,835
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 544,333 shares (+22.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,381,549
