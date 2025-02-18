Insider Sale: SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer of $HCA Sells 5,378 Shares

Jennifer Berres, the SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer of $HCA, sold 5,378 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $1,733,362. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,412 shares of this class of $HCA stock.

$HCA Insider Trading Activity

$HCA insiders have traded $HCA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL S. CUFFE (EVP and Chief Clinical Officer) sold 8,358 shares for an estimated $3,221,340

JENNIFER BERRES (SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,533 shares for an estimated $3,075,240 .

. PHILLIP G BILLINGTON (SVP-Internal Audit Services) sold 3,897 shares for an estimated $1,363,950

EROL R AKDAMAR (Group President) sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $1,023,700

KATHLEEN M WHALEN (SVP & Chief Ethics Officer) sold 1,474 shares for an estimated $527,677

$HCA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 490 institutional investors add shares of $HCA stock to their portfolio, and 677 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

