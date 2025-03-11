Insider Sale: SVP & Chief Accounting Oficer of $COLD Sells 1,098 Shares

Robert E. Harris, the SVP & Chief Accounting Oficer of $COLD, sold 1,098 shares of the company on 03-08-2025 for an estimated $24,902. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,446 shares of this class of $COLD stock.

$COLD Insider Trading Activity

$COLD insiders have traded $COLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT E. HARRIS (SVP & Chief Accounting Oficer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,934 shares for an estimated $66,469.

$COLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $COLD stock to their portfolio, and 227 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

