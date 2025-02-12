News & Insights

Insider Sale: SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of $VRTX Sells 1,376 Shares

February 12, 2025 — 04:33 pm EST

Kristen Ambrose, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of $VRTX, sold 1,376 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $632,726. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 9,953 shares of this class of $VRTX stock.

$VRTX Insider Trading Activity

$VRTX insiders have traded $VRTX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RESHMA KEWALRAMANI (CEO & President) sold 15,198 shares for an estimated $7,826,970
  • JEFFREY M LEIDEN (Executive Chairman) sold 3,784 shares for an estimated $1,888,216
  • KRISTEN AMBROSE (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,376 shares for an estimated $632,726
  • JONATHAN BILLER (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 999 shares for an estimated $461,198
  • SANGEETA N. BHATIA sold 646 shares for an estimated $323,000
  • DAVID ALTSHULER (EVP, Chief Scientific Officer) sold 15 shares for an estimated $7,178

$VRTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 649 institutional investors add shares of $VRTX stock to their portfolio, and 804 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

