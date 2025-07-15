Insider Sale: SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of $TOL Sells 500 Shares

Michael J. Grubb, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of $TOL, sold 500 shares of the company on 07-14-2025 for an estimated $60,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,439 shares of this class of $TOL stock.

$TOL Insider Trading Activity

$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL E SHAPIRO sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $748,771

CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,190 shares for an estimated $138,703 .

. MICHAEL J. GRUBB (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 500 shares for an estimated $60,000

$TOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 290 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 380 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TOL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TOL in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/27/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/08/2025

$TOL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TOL recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $TOL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $135.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $120.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Buck Horne from Raymond James set a target price of $130.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $169.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $133.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Tyler Batory from Oppenheimer set a target price of $155.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $175.0 on 05/15/2025

