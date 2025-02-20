Insider Sale: SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of $MGM Sells 6,000 Shares

Todd Meinert, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of $MGM, sold 6,000 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $227,040. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 18,301 shares of this class of $MGM stock.

$MGM Insider Trading Activity

$MGM insiders have traded $MGM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEITH A. MEISTER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 172,000 shares for an estimated $6,308,319 .

. TODD MEINERT (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $227,040

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MGM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 255 institutional investors add shares of $MGM stock to their portfolio, and 480 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.