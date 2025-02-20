Insider Sale: SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of $MGM Sells 6,000 Shares

Todd Meinert, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of $MGM, sold 6,000 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $227,040. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 18,301 shares of this class of $MGM stock.
$MGM Insider Trading Activity
$MGM insiders have traded $MGM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEITH A. MEISTER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 172,000 shares for an estimated $6,308,319.
- TODD MEINERT (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $227,040
$MGM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 255 institutional investors add shares of $MGM stock to their portfolio, and 480 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP removed 3,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,950,000
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 2,271,140 shares (-38.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,695,001
- EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP added 2,089,699 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,408,070
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,931,883 shares (+187.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,939,745
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 1,318,628 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $51,545,168
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,268,994 shares (+12726.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,970,642
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,120,252 shares (-4.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,816,731
