Insider Sale: SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of $HCSG Sells 1,744 Shares

Andrew M Brophy, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of $HCSG, sold 1,744 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $18,224. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,424 shares of this class of $HCSG stock.

$HCSG Insider Trading Activity

$HCSG insiders have traded $HCSG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW M BROPHY (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,744 shares for an estimated $18,224

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HCSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $HCSG stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.