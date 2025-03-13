Insider Sale: SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of $FTI Sells 10,147 Shares

David Light, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of $FTI, sold 10,147 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $252,660. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 57.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,529 shares of this class of $FTI stock.

$FTI Insider Trading Activity

$FTI insiders have traded $FTI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LUANA DUFFE (EVP, New Energy) sold 64,404 shares for an estimated $1,603,659

DAVID LIGHT (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 10,147 shares for an estimated $252,660

$FTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 256 institutional investors add shares of $FTI stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

