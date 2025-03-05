Insider Sale: SVP of $CHH Sells 1,780 Shares

Scott E Oaksmith, the SVP of $CHH, sold 1,780 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $257,032. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 32,014 shares of this class of $CHH stock.

$CHH Insider Trading Activity

$CHH insiders have traded $CHH stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK PACIOUS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 54,993 shares for an estimated $7,728,558 .

. PATRICK CIMEROLA (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 26,522 shares for an estimated $3,792,895 .

. DOMINIC DRAGISICH (EVP, Op & Chief Glb Brands Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,638 shares for an estimated $1,751,590 .

. ROBERT J MCDOWELL (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 8,712 shares for an estimated $1,176,032

SIMONE WU (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,840 shares for an estimated $1,019,836 .

. SCOTT E OAKSMITH (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,780 shares for an estimated $257,032

BRUCE BAINUM sold 331,983 shares for an estimated $0

ROBERTA BAINUM sold 322,652 shares for an estimated $0

$CHH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $CHH stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.