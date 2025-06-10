Insider Sale: SVP & CFO of $RGLD Sells 2,000 Shares

Stocks
Paul Libner, the SVP & CFO of $RGLD, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $353,920. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 19,749 shares of this class of $RGLD stock.

$RGLD Insider Trading Activity

$RGLD insiders have traded $RGLD stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PAUL LIBNER (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,756 shares for an estimated $622,588.
  • WILLIAM HOLMES HEISSENBUTTEL (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $423,789.
  • RANDY SHEFMAN (SVP & General Counsel) sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $201,474
  • DANIEL BREEZE (SVP Corp Dev of RGLD Gold AG) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 906 shares for an estimated $138,732.

$RGLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 314 institutional investors add shares of $RGLD stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RGLD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RGLD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGLD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$RGLD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RGLD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RGLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $183.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Matthew Murphy from BMO Capital set a target price of $197.0 on 05/22/2025
  • An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $170.0 on 04/04/2025

