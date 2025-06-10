Insider Sale: SVP & CFO of $RGLD Sells 2,000 Shares

Paul Libner, the SVP & CFO of $RGLD, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $353,920. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 19,749 shares of this class of $RGLD stock.

$RGLD Insider Trading Activity

$RGLD insiders have traded $RGLD stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL LIBNER (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,756 shares for an estimated $622,588 .

. WILLIAM HOLMES HEISSENBUTTEL (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $423,789 .

. RANDY SHEFMAN (SVP & General Counsel) sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $201,474

DANIEL BREEZE (SVP Corp Dev of RGLD Gold AG) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 906 shares for an estimated $138,732.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RGLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 314 institutional investors add shares of $RGLD stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RGLD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RGLD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGLD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 02/24 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$RGLD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RGLD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RGLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $183.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Murphy from BMO Capital set a target price of $197.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $170.0 on 04/04/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.