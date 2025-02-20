Insider Sale: SVP & CFO of $BVS Sells 6,498 Shares

Mark Leonard Singleton, the SVP & CFO of $BVS, sold 6,498 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $66,214. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 118,817 shares of this class of $BVS stock.

$BVS Insider Trading Activity

$BVS insiders have traded $BVS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT E CLAYPOOLE (President and CEO) sold 28,786 shares for an estimated $261,952

MARK LEONARD SINGLETON (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,231 shares for an estimated $179,233 .

. ANTHONY D'ADAMIO (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,228 shares for an estimated $106,211 .

. KATRINA J CHURCH (SVP & Chief Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,072 shares for an estimated $42,355.

$BVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $BVS stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

