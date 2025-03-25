Insider Sale: SVP & CFO of $BVS Sells 5,479 Shares

Mark Leonard Singleton, the SVP & CFO of $BVS, sold 5,479 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $53,639. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 131,963 shares of this class of $BVS stock.

$BVS Insider Trading Activity

$BVS insiders have traded $BVS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT E CLAYPOOLE (President and CEO) sold 28,786 shares for an estimated $261,952

MARK LEONARD SINGLETON (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,710 shares for an estimated $232,872 .

. ANTHONY D'ADAMIO (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,843 shares for an estimated $131,707 .

. KATRINA J CHURCH (SVP & Chief Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,090 shares for an estimated $52,281.

$BVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $BVS stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BVS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BVS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 10/01/2024

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 09/27/2024

