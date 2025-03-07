News & Insights

Insider Sale: SVP & CEO - Gaming of $LNW Sells 3,784 Shares

March 07, 2025 — 08:45 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative

Siobhan Lane, the SVP & CEO - Gaming of $LNW, sold 3,784 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $398,720. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 21,254 shares of this class of $LNW stock.

$LNW Insider Trading Activity

$LNW insiders have traded $LNW stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MATTHEW R. WILSON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,243 shares for an estimated $1,908,297.
  • HAMISH MCLENNAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $552,900
  • SIOBHAN LANE (SVP & CEO - Gaming) sold 3,784 shares for an estimated $398,720
  • OLIVER CHOW (EVP, CFO & Treas) sold 2,595 shares for an estimated $272,319
  • JAMES SOTTILE (Exec VP, CLO & Corp Sec) sold 2,356 shares for an estimated $248,652
  • VANJA KALABIC (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,132 shares for an estimated $118,192

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LNW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $LNW stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article was originally published on Quiver News.

Stocks mentioned

LNW

