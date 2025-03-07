Insider Sale: SVP & CEO - Gaming of $LNW Sells 3,784 Shares

Siobhan Lane, the SVP & CEO - Gaming of $LNW, sold 3,784 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $398,720. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 21,254 shares of this class of $LNW stock.
$LNW Insider Trading Activity
$LNW insiders have traded $LNW stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW R. WILSON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,243 shares for an estimated $1,908,297.
- HAMISH MCLENNAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $552,900
- SIOBHAN LANE (SVP & CEO - Gaming) sold 3,784 shares for an estimated $398,720
- OLIVER CHOW (EVP, CFO & Treas) sold 2,595 shares for an estimated $272,319
- JAMES SOTTILE (Exec VP, CLO & Corp Sec) sold 2,356 shares for an estimated $248,652
- VANJA KALABIC (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,132 shares for an estimated $118,192
$LNW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $LNW stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 587,430 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,742,203
- PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 535,315 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,240,509
- WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC removed 434,206 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,506,714
- UBS GROUP AG added 421,628 shares (+169.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,420,226
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 419,114 shares (-33.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,203,067
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND removed 278,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,065,468
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 233,154 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,154,062
