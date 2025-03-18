Insider Sale: SVP of $CENX Sells 2,500 Shares

Robert F Hoffman, the SVP of $CENX, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $49,974. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 64,083 shares of this class of $CENX stock.
$CENX Insider Trading Activity
$CENX insiders have traded $CENX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CENX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JESSE E GARY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 79,243 shares for an estimated $1,478,739.
- GUNNAR GUDLAUGSSON (EVP - Global Operations) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $477,000
- ROBERT F HOFFMAN (SVP, IT and CAO) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $49,974
$CENX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $CENX stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MOUNTAINEER PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 22,201,252 shares (-97.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $404,506,811
- CASTLE HOOK PARTNERS LP removed 1,508,737 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,489,188
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,401,638 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,748,584
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 741,991 shares (-77.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,519,076
- MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 657,985 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,988,486
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 652,685 shares (-79.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,891,920
- SOURCEROCK GROUP LLC removed 637,994 shares (-68.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,624,250
