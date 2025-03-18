Insider Sale: SVP of $CENX Sells 2,500 Shares

Robert F Hoffman, the SVP of $CENX, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $49,974. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 64,083 shares of this class of $CENX stock.

$CENX Insider Trading Activity

$CENX insiders have traded $CENX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CENX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JESSE E GARY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 79,243 shares for an estimated $1,478,739 .

. GUNNAR GUDLAUGSSON (EVP - Global Operations) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $477,000

ROBERT F HOFFMAN (SVP, IT and CAO) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $49,974

$CENX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $CENX stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

