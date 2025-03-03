Insider Sale: SVP of $BSX Sells 9,887 Shares

Emily Woodworth, the SVP of $BSX, sold 9,887 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $999,872. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 85.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,632 shares of this class of $BSX stock.

$BSX Insider Trading Activity

$BSX insiders have traded $BSX stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL F MAHONEY (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 488,332 shares for an estimated $40,783,186 .

. JOSEPH MICHAEL FITZGERALD (EVP & Group Pres, Cardiology) has made 1 purchase buying 50 shares for an estimated $4,514 and 2 sales selling 132,547 shares for an estimated $11,266,687 .

and 2 sales selling 132,547 shares for an estimated . DANIEL J. BRENNAN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 99,950 shares for an estimated $10,504,430 .

. JOHN BRADLEY SORENSON (EVP, Global Operations) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 50,658 shares for an estimated $4,789,604 .

. ARTHUR C BUTCHER (EVP& Grp Pres, MedSurg & APAC) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,323 shares for an estimated $3,013,171 .

. WENDY CARRUTHERS (EVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,932 shares for an estimated $2,378,898 .

. JEFFREY B. MIRVISS (EVP&Pres, Periph Intervent) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,895 shares for an estimated $2,294,072 .

. EDWARD J LUDWIG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,877 shares for an estimated $1,712,717 .

. ELLEN M ZANE sold 13,586 shares for an estimated $1,416,133

EMILY WOODWORTH (SVP, Global Controller and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,223 shares for an estimated $1,120,977 .

. VANCE R BROWN (SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary) sold 4,826 shares for an estimated $504,992

$BSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 732 institutional investors add shares of $BSX stock to their portfolio, and 631 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

