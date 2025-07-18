Insider Sale: SVP of $BDC Sells 7,158 Shares

Brian Edward Anderson, the SVP of $BDC, sold 7,158 shares of the company on 07-17-2025 for an estimated $934,183. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 39,574 shares of this class of $BDC stock.
$BDC Insider Trading Activity
$BDC insiders have traded $BDC stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ASHISH CHAND (President and CEO) sold 14,535 shares for an estimated $1,619,969
- BRIAN EDWARD ANDERSON (SVP, Legal, GC and Corp. Sec.) sold 7,158 shares for an estimated $934,183
- BRIAN LIESER (EVP, Automation Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 7,826 shares for an estimated $826,974.
- GREGORY JAMES MCCRAY sold 4,200 shares for an estimated $441,872
- LEAH TATE (SVP - HR) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,795 shares for an estimated $320,027.
- JONATHAN C KLEIN sold 2,129 shares for an estimated $234,190
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BDC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $BDC stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 424,130 shares (-80.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,519,032
- INVESCO LTD. added 277,782 shares (+37.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,847,645
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 217,778 shares (-27.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,832,244
- FMR LLC added 203,301 shares (+4.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,380,925
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 134,258 shares (-80.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,459,364
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 125,722 shares (+18.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,603,630
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 124,957 shares (-9.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,526,939
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$BDC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BDC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025
- Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 02/11/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BDC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BDC forecast page.
$BDC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BDC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BDC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Williams from Benchmark set a target price of $130.0 on 06/17/2025
- Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $120.0 on 04/10/2025
- Chris Dankert from Loop Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 02/11/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.