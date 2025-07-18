Insider Sale: SVP of $BDC Sells 7,158 Shares

Brian Edward Anderson, the SVP of $BDC, sold 7,158 shares of the company on 07-17-2025 for an estimated $934,183. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 39,574 shares of this class of $BDC stock.

$BDC Insider Trading Activity

$BDC insiders have traded $BDC stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ASHISH CHAND (President and CEO) sold 14,535 shares for an estimated $1,619,969

BRIAN EDWARD ANDERSON (SVP, Legal, GC and Corp. Sec.) sold 7,158 shares for an estimated $934,183

BRIAN LIESER (EVP, Automation Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 7,826 shares for an estimated $826,974 .

. GREGORY JAMES MCCRAY sold 4,200 shares for an estimated $441,872

LEAH TATE (SVP - HR) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,795 shares for an estimated $320,027 .

. JONATHAN C KLEIN sold 2,129 shares for an estimated $234,190

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BDC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $BDC stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BDC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BDC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 02/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BDC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BDC forecast page.

$BDC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BDC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BDC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Williams from Benchmark set a target price of $130.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $120.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Chris Dankert from Loop Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 02/11/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.