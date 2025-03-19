Insider Sale: SVP of $BBY Sells 3,182 Shares

Mathew Watson, the SVP of $BBY, sold 3,182 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $226,836. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 19,218 shares of this class of $BBY stock.

$BBY Insider Trading Activity

$BBY insiders have traded $BBY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW M BILUNAS (SEVP Enterprise Strategy & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 69,166 shares for an estimated $6,048,925 .

. CORIE S BARRY (CEO) purchased 13,500 shares for an estimated $984,420

MATHEW WATSON (SVP, Controller & CAO) sold 3,182 shares for an estimated $226,836

$BBY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 416 institutional investors add shares of $BBY stock to their portfolio, and 502 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BBY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BBY in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

Citigroup issued a "Positive" rating on 03/05/2025

Telsey Advisory issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 11/29/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/22/2024

$BBY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BBY recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $BBY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $90.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $100.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $105.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $90.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $85.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $85.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Karen Short from Melius Research set a target price of $100.0 on 09/23/2024

