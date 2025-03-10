Insider Sale: SVP of $AVNS Sells 7,000 Shares

Kerr Holbrook, the SVP of $AVNS, sold 7,000 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $106,778. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 82,047 shares of this class of $AVNS stock.

$AVNS Insider Trading Activity

$AVNS insiders have traded $AVNS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KERR HOLBROOK (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $106,778

$AVNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $AVNS stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

