Insider Sale: SVP - Asset Management of $EPR Sells 3,900 Shares

Gwendolyn Mary Johnson, the SVP - Asset Management of $EPR, sold 3,900 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $210,679. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 32.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,216 shares of this class of $EPR stock.
$EPR Insider Trading Activity
$EPR insiders have traded $EPR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GWENDOLYN MARY JOHNSON (SVP - Asset Management) sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $210,679
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EPR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of $EPR stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 6,827,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $302,312,844
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 680,963 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,153,041
- UBS GROUP AG added 627,235 shares (+314.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,773,965
- INVESCO LTD. removed 439,397 shares (-41.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,456,499
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 391,987 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,223,042
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 343,729 shares (+146.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,220,320
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 334,943 shares (+44.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,831,276
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.