Insider Sale: SVP - Asset Management of $EPR Sells 3,900 Shares

Gwendolyn Mary Johnson, the SVP - Asset Management of $EPR, sold 3,900 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $210,679. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 32.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,216 shares of this class of $EPR stock.

$EPR Insider Trading Activity

$EPR insiders have traded $EPR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GWENDOLYN MARY JOHNSON (SVP - Asset Management) sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $210,679

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of $EPR stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.