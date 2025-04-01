Insider Sale: SVP of $ASIX Sells 4,000 Shares

Achilles B. Kintiroglou, the SVP of $ASIX, sold 4,000 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $88,960. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 36,363 shares of this class of $ASIX stock.

$ASIX Insider Trading Activity

$ASIX insiders have traded $ASIX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIN N KANE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $756,374 .

. ACHILLES B. KINTIROGLOU (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,363 shares for an estimated $211,213 .

. CHRISTOPHER GRAMM (Controller) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,161 shares for an estimated $165,152 .

. DONALD P NEWMAN purchased 5,030 shares for an estimated $149,089

$ASIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $ASIX stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ASIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASIX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/08/2024

$ASIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASIX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ASIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $35.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Charles Neivert from Piper Sandler set a target price of $39.0 on 11/08/2024

