Insider Sale: SVP of $ARW Sells 10,810 Shares

Gretchen Zech, the SVP of $ARW, sold 10,810 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $1,334,494. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 44,628 shares of this class of $ARW stock.

$ARW Insider Trading Activity

$ARW insiders have traded $ARW stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GRETCHEN ZECH (SVP, Chief Gov, Sust, HR Offr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,746 shares for an estimated $1,697,002 .

. ERIC NOWAK (President, Global ECS) sold 4,952 shares for an estimated $606,075

CARINE LAMERCIE JEAN-CLAUDE (SVP, CLCO and Secretary) sold 2,660 shares for an estimated $331,542

WILLIAM F. AUSTEN purchased 1,900 shares for an estimated $197,828

GAIL HAMILTON sold 1,457 shares for an estimated $178,426

YUN SUNG CHO (VP, Corp. Cont., & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 590 shares for an estimated $65,343.

$ARW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of $ARW stock to their portfolio, and 298 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

