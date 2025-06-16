Stocks
ARW

Insider Sale: SVP of $ARW Sells 10,810 Shares

June 16, 2025 — 03:00 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Gretchen Zech, the SVP of $ARW, sold 10,810 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $1,334,494. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 44,628 shares of this class of $ARW stock.

$ARW Insider Trading Activity

$ARW insiders have traded $ARW stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GRETCHEN ZECH (SVP, Chief Gov, Sust, HR Offr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,746 shares for an estimated $1,697,002.
  • ERIC NOWAK (President, Global ECS) sold 4,952 shares for an estimated $606,075
  • CARINE LAMERCIE JEAN-CLAUDE (SVP, CLCO and Secretary) sold 2,660 shares for an estimated $331,542
  • WILLIAM F. AUSTEN purchased 1,900 shares for an estimated $197,828
  • GAIL HAMILTON sold 1,457 shares for an estimated $178,426
  • YUN SUNG CHO (VP, Corp. Cont., & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 590 shares for an estimated $65,343.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ARW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of $ARW stock to their portfolio, and 298 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ARW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.