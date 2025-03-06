Insider Sale: SVP of $AORT Sells 472 Shares

Jean F Holloway, the SVP of $AORT, sold 472 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $11,934. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 172,743 shares of this class of $AORT stock.

$AORT Insider Trading Activity

$AORT insiders have traded $AORT stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AORT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES P MACKIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,156 shares for an estimated $1,151,111 .

. AMY HORTON (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 20,082 shares for an estimated $544,550 .

. JEAN F HOLLOWAY (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 13,877 shares for an estimated $400,720 .

. ANDREW M GREEN (VP Regulatory) sold 7,618 shares for an estimated $228,540

JOHN E DAVIS (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,457 shares for an estimated $176,314 .

. MARSHALL S. STANTON (SVP, Clinical & MD Affair) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,687 shares for an estimated $127,983 .

. LANCE A BERRY (Executive VP, CFO) sold 3,259 shares for an estimated $88,990

$AORT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $AORT stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

