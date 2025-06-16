Insider Sale: SVP of $AORT Sells 14,306 Shares

Marshall S. Stanton, the SVP of $AORT, sold 14,306 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $406,600. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 81,026 shares of this class of $AORT stock.
$AORT Insider Trading Activity
$AORT insiders have traded $AORT stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AORT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES P MACKIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 130,595 shares for an estimated $3,341,960.
- MARSHALL S. STANTON (SVP, Clinical & MD Affair) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 42,970 shares for an estimated $1,218,140.
- JEAN F HOLLOWAY (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 44,625 shares for an estimated $1,177,353.
- JOHN E DAVIS (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,175 shares for an estimated $597,802.
- LANCE A BERRY (Executive VP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,168 shares for an estimated $210,754.
- AMY HORTON (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,371 shares for an estimated $116,732.
- ANTHONY B. SEMEDO sold 2,600 shares for an estimated $74,027
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AORT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $AORT stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,790,359 shares (+161.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,007,024
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 567,283 shares (-54.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,943,816
- NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC added 530,122 shares (+107.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,030,398
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC added 481,241 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,828,903
- PEREGRINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 311,224 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,649,885
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 230,390 shares (-3.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,662,986
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 210,780 shares (+26.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,180,972
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.