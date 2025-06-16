Insider Sale: SVP of $AORT Sells 14,306 Shares

Marshall S. Stanton, the SVP of $AORT, sold 14,306 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $406,600. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 81,026 shares of this class of $AORT stock.

$AORT Insider Trading Activity

$AORT insiders have traded $AORT stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AORT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES P MACKIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 130,595 shares for an estimated $3,341,960 .

. MARSHALL S. STANTON (SVP, Clinical & MD Affair) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 42,970 shares for an estimated $1,218,140 .

. JEAN F HOLLOWAY (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 44,625 shares for an estimated $1,177,353 .

. JOHN E DAVIS (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,175 shares for an estimated $597,802 .

. LANCE A BERRY (Executive VP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,168 shares for an estimated $210,754 .

. AMY HORTON (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,371 shares for an estimated $116,732 .

. ANTHONY B. SEMEDO sold 2,600 shares for an estimated $74,027

$AORT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $AORT stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

