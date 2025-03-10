Insider Sale: SVP of $ANIP Sells 1,000 Shares

Krista Davis, the SVP of $ANIP, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $60,860. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 66,525 shares of this class of $ANIP stock.

$ANIP Insider Trading Activity

$ANIP insiders have traded $ANIP stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIKHIL LALWANI (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,481 shares for an estimated $1,941,442 .

. STEPHEN P. CAREY (SVP & CFO) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $418,425

CHRISTOPHER MUTZ (HEAD OF RARE DISEASE) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $375,050

ORI GUTWERG (SVP, GENERICS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,384 shares for an estimated $323,049 .

. KRISTA DAVIS (SVP, CHIEF HR OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $181,060 .

. MEREDITH COOK (SR. VP, GENERAL COUNSEL & SEC.) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,800 shares for an estimated $103,286.

$ANIP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $ANIP stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

