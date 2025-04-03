Insider Sale: SVP and Controller of $DRS Sells 2,150 Shares

Pamela Morrow, the SVP and Controller of $DRS, sold 2,150 shares of the company on 04-02-2025 for an estimated $68,413. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 18,494 shares of this class of $DRS stock.

$DRS Insider Trading Activity

$DRS insiders have traded $DRS stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM III LYNN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 135,000 shares for an estimated $4,590,900 .

. MICHAEL DIPPOLD (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 52,498 shares for an estimated $1,752,399 .

. MARK DORFMAN (EVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,076 shares for an estimated $1,439,721 .

. PAMELA MORROW (SVP and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,104 shares for an estimated $745,569 .

. JOHN BAYLOUNY (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,822 shares for an estimated $627,338 .

. SALLY WALLACE (EVP, Business Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,692 shares for an estimated $425,353 .

. ERIC SALZMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,954 shares for an estimated $236,853.

$DRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $DRS stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

