Insider Sale: SVP and Chief Legal Officer of $ESNT Sells 1,999 Shares

Mary Lourdes Gibbons, the SVP and Chief Legal Officer of $ESNT, sold 1,999 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $119,940. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 251,023 shares of this class of $ESNT stock.

$ESNT Insider Trading Activity

$ESNT insiders have traded $ESNT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARY LOURDES GIBBONS (SVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $240,131 .

. ROY JAMES KASMAR sold 3,235 shares for an estimated $190,282

DOUGLAS J PAULS sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $179,400

DAVID B WEINSTOCK (SVP and CFO) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $146,975

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ESNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $ESNT stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ESNT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ESNT in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ESNT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ESNT forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.