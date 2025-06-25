Stocks
Insider Sale: SVP and Chief Legal Officer of $ESNT Sells 1,999 Shares

June 25, 2025 — 05:00 pm EDT

Mary Lourdes Gibbons, the SVP and Chief Legal Officer of $ESNT, sold 1,999 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $119,940. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 251,023 shares of this class of $ESNT stock.

$ESNT Insider Trading Activity

$ESNT insiders have traded $ESNT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARY LOURDES GIBBONS (SVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $240,131.
  • ROY JAMES KASMAR sold 3,235 shares for an estimated $190,282
  • DOUGLAS J PAULS sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $179,400
  • DAVID B WEINSTOCK (SVP and CFO) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $146,975

$ESNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $ESNT stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ESNT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ESNT in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025
  • BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

