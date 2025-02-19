Insider Sale: SVP and CFO of $PAY Sells 15,794 Shares

Sanjay Kalra, the SVP and CFO of $PAY, sold 15,794 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $505,193. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 466,035 shares of this class of $PAY stock.

$PAY Insider Trading Activity

$PAY insiders have traded $PAY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW A. GERBER (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 40,158 shares for an estimated $1,475,922 .

. SANJAY KALRA (SVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,448 shares for an estimated $1,040,621.

$PAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $PAY stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

