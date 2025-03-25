Insider Sale: SVP and CFO of $NJR Sells 1,173 Shares

Roberto Bel, the SVP and CFO of $NJR, sold 1,173 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $56,973. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 23,822 shares of this class of $NJR stock.

$NJR Insider Trading Activity

$NJR insiders have traded $NJR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NJR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK J. MIGLIACCIO (Senior VP and COO, NJNG) sold 4,983 shares for an estimated $229,218

ROBERTO BEL (SVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,346 shares for an estimated $113,963.

$NJR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of $NJR stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

