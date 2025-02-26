Insider Sale: SVP and CAO of $CNP Sells 16,357 Shares

Kristie Colvin, the SVP and CAO of $CNP, sold 16,357 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $557,855. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 118,882 shares of this class of $CNP stock.

$CNP Insider Trading Activity

$CNP insiders have traded $CNP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISTIE COLVIN (SVP and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,536 shares for an estimated $563,955.

$CNP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 321 institutional investors add shares of $CNP stock to their portfolio, and 304 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

