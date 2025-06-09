Insider Sale: SVP of $AMSC Sells 4,744 Shares

John W JR Kosiba, the SVP of $AMSC, sold 4,744 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $151,012. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 409,532 shares of this class of $AMSC stock.

$AMSC Insider Trading Activity

$AMSC insiders have traded $AMSC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL P MCGAHN (Chairman, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 143,159 shares for an estimated $3,795,383 .

. JOHN W JR KOSIBA (SVP, CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 66,604 shares for an estimated $1,761,298.

$AMSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $AMSC stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

