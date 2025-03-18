News & Insights

ALLO

Insider Sale: SVP of $ALLO Sells 5,488 Shares

March 18, 2025 — 05:32 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar

Benjamin Machinas Beneski, the SVP of $ALLO, sold 5,488 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $10,838. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 218,507 shares of this class of $ALLO stock.

$ALLO Insider Trading Activity

$ALLO insiders have traded $ALLO stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ZACHARY ROBERTS (EVP of R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,031 shares for an estimated $80,428.
  • DAVID D CHANG (President and CEO) sold 46,003 shares for an estimated $77,285
  • DEBORAH M. MESSEMER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,449 shares for an estimated $52,267.
  • TIMOTHY L. MOORE (Chief Technical Officer) sold 14,746 shares for an estimated $25,215
  • FRANZ B HUMER sold 9,221 shares for an estimated $19,917
  • EARL MARTIN DOUGLAS (SVP, General Counsel) sold 6,404 shares for an estimated $10,950
  • BENJAMIN MACHINAS BENESKI (SVP, Chief Technical Officer) sold 5,488 shares for an estimated $10,838
  • GEOFFREY M. PARKER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 4,361 shares for an estimated $7,544

$ALLO Hedge Fund Activity

$ALLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $ALLO stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

$ALLO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALLO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

• H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024


This article is not financial advice.


This article was originally published on Quiver News.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

