Insider Sale: SVP of $ALLO Sells 5,488 Shares

Benjamin Machinas Beneski, the SVP of $ALLO, sold 5,488 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $10,838. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 218,507 shares of this class of $ALLO stock.

$ALLO Insider Trading Activity

$ALLO insiders have traded $ALLO stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ZACHARY ROBERTS (EVP of R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,031 shares for an estimated $80,428 .

. DAVID D CHANG (President and CEO) sold 46,003 shares for an estimated $77,285

DEBORAH M. MESSEMER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,449 shares for an estimated $52,267 .

. TIMOTHY L. MOORE (Chief Technical Officer) sold 14,746 shares for an estimated $25,215

FRANZ B HUMER sold 9,221 shares for an estimated $19,917

EARL MARTIN DOUGLAS (SVP, General Counsel) sold 6,404 shares for an estimated $10,950

BENJAMIN MACHINAS BENESKI (SVP, Chief Technical Officer) sold 5,488 shares for an estimated $10,838

GEOFFREY M. PARKER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 4,361 shares for an estimated $7,544

$ALLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $ALLO stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ALLO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALLO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

