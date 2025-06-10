Insider Sale: SVP of $ALKS Sells 3,333 Shares

Christian Todd Nichols, the SVP of $ALKS, sold 3,333 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $106,489. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 89,542 shares of this class of $ALKS stock.

$ALKS Insider Trading Activity

$ALKS insiders have traded $ALKS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALKS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG C. HOPKINSON (EVP R&D, Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 450,258 shares for an estimated $15,083,356 .

. SAMUEL JOSEPH PARISI (VP, Finance (Interim PAO)) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,008 shares for an estimated $245,230 .

. CHRISTIAN TODD NICHOLS (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,667 shares for an estimated $210,143.

$ALKS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 186 institutional investors add shares of $ALKS stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ALKS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALKS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

