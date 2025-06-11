Stocks
AKBA

Insider Sale: SVP of $AKBA Sells 15,000 Shares

June 11, 2025 — 05:16 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Richard C Malabre, the SVP of $AKBA, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $60,150. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 266,914 shares of this class of $AKBA stock.

$AKBA Insider Trading Activity

$AKBA insiders have traded $AKBA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN P. BUTLER (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 190,659 shares for an estimated $387,853.
  • RICHARD C MALABRE (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 58,536 shares for an estimated $170,643.
  • NICHOLAS GRUND (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 55,621 shares for an estimated $116,804
  • STEVEN KEITH BURKE (SVP, Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,506 shares for an estimated $106,062.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AKBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $AKBA stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

AKBA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.