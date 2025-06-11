Insider Sale: SVP of $AKBA Sells 15,000 Shares

Richard C Malabre, the SVP of $AKBA, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $60,150. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 266,914 shares of this class of $AKBA stock.

$AKBA Insider Trading Activity

$AKBA insiders have traded $AKBA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P. BUTLER (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 190,659 shares for an estimated $387,853 .

. RICHARD C MALABRE (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 58,536 shares for an estimated $170,643 .

. NICHOLAS GRUND (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 55,621 shares for an estimated $116,804

STEVEN KEITH BURKE (SVP, Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,506 shares for an estimated $106,062.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AKBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $AKBA stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.