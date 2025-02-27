Insider Sale: SVP of $AEE Sells 1,000 Shares

Theresa A Shaw, the SVP of $AEE, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $99,530. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 31,993 shares of this class of $AEE stock.

$AEE Insider Trading Activity

$AEE insiders have traded $AEE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL L MOEHN (Sr Executive VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,232,985 .

. CRAIG S IVEY sold 2,716 shares for an estimated $266,901

RAFAEL FLORES sold 1,900 shares for an estimated $186,067

THERESA A SHAW (SVP, Finance and CAO) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $99,530

$AEE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 372 institutional investors add shares of $AEE stock to their portfolio, and 301 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AEE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AEE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

