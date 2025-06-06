Insider Sale: SVP of $ABEO Sells 10,470 Shares

Brendan M. O'Malley, the SVP of $ABEO, sold 10,470 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $70,777. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 378,245 shares of this class of $ABEO stock.

$ABEO Insider Trading Activity

$ABEO insiders have traded $ABEO stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VISHWAS SESHADRI (Chief Executive Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $119,500

MARK ALVINO has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $100,120 .

. BRENDAN M. O'MALLEY (SVP, General Counsel) sold 10,470 shares for an estimated $70,777

$ABEO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $ABEO stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ABEO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABEO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

$ABEO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABEO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ABEO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Willey from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $20.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $16.0 on 03/05/2025

