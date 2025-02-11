Insider Sale: Sr.VP of $PRO Sells 5,000 Shares

Scott William Cook, the Sr.VP of $PRO, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $149,200. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 59,159 shares of this class of $PRO stock.

$PRO Insider Trading Activity

$PRO insiders have traded $PRO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDRES REINER (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $262,875 and 0 sales.

SCOTT WILLIAM COOK (Sr.VP,Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $149,200

$PRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $PRO stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

