Insider Sale: SrVP and General Counsel of $- Sells 28,885 Shares

Anne T Madden, the SrVP and General Counsel of $-, sold 28,885 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $6,004,902. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 41.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 41,580 shares of this class of $- stock.

$- Insider Trading Activity

$- insiders have traded $- stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $- stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANNE T MADDEN (SrVP and General Counsel) sold 28,885 shares for an estimated $6,004,902

