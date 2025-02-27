Insider Sale: Sr. VP Transportation of $TRMB Sells 5,709 Shares

Christopher F Keating, the Sr. VP Transportation of $TRMB, sold 5,709 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $411,019. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $TRMB stock.

$TRMB Insider Trading Activity

$TRMB insiders have traded $TRMB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER F KEATING (Sr. VP Transportation) sold 5,709 shares for an estimated $411,036

JENNIFER ALLISON (Corporate VP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,571 shares for an estimated $266,934 .

. JAMES CALVIN DALTON sold 2,141 shares for an estimated $153,702

$TRMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 318 institutional investors add shares of $TRMB stock to their portfolio, and 322 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.