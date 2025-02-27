Insider Sale: Sr. VP Transportation of $TRMB Sells 5,709 Shares

Christopher F Keating, the Sr. VP Transportation of $TRMB, sold 5,709 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $411,019. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $TRMB stock.
$TRMB Insider Trading Activity
$TRMB insiders have traded $TRMB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER F KEATING (Sr. VP Transportation) sold 5,709 shares for an estimated $411,036
- JENNIFER ALLISON (Corporate VP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,571 shares for an estimated $266,934.
- JAMES CALVIN DALTON sold 2,141 shares for an estimated $153,702
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TRMB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 318 institutional investors add shares of $TRMB stock to their portfolio, and 322 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 2,527,693 shares (-21.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $178,606,787
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 2,312,937 shares (+217.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,432,128
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 1,857,517 shares (+22.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,252,151
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 758,656 shares (-23.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,606,632
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 737,687 shares (-58.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,124,963
- TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 708,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,041,412
- JANA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP removed 702,856 shares (-14.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,663,804
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.