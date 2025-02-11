Insider Sale: Sr VP & President - Commercial of $SNA Sells 3,149 Shares

Jesus Arregui, the Sr VP & President - Commercial of $SNA, sold 3,149 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $1,062,322. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 92.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 257 shares of this class of $SNA stock.
$SNA Insider Trading Activity
$SNA insiders have traded $SNA stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NICHOLAS T PINCHUK (Chairman, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 21,783 shares for an estimated $7,729,185.
- THOMAS J WARD (Sr VP & President - RS&I Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,737 shares for an estimated $4,244,065.
- ALDO JOHN PAGLIARI (Sr VP - Finance & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 13,082 shares for an estimated $4,128,927.
- IAIN BOYD (VP - Operations Development) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,239 shares for an estimated $3,143,027.
- JESUS ARREGUI (Sr VP & President - Commercial) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,451 shares for an estimated $2,179,243.
- RICHARD THOMAS MILLER (VP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,546 shares for an estimated $2,042,434.
- JUNE C LEMERAND (VP & Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,686 shares for an estimated $1,606,809.
$SNA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 418 institutional investors add shares of $SNA stock to their portfolio, and 411 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 630,454 shares (-49.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $182,648,828
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 170,079 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,738,418
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 156,255 shares (-17.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,045,447
- BENJAMIN EDWARDS INC added 152,428 shares (+2691.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $44,159,915
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 144,087 shares (+45.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,914,654
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 141,858 shares (+45.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,097,681
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 139,660 shares (+11.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,460,898
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
