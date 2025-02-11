Insider Sale: Sr VP & President - Commercial of $SNA Sells 3,149 Shares

Jesus Arregui, the Sr VP & President - Commercial of $SNA, sold 3,149 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $1,062,322. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 92.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 257 shares of this class of $SNA stock.

$SNA Insider Trading Activity

$SNA insiders have traded $SNA stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS T PINCHUK (Chairman, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 21,783 shares for an estimated $7,729,185 .

. THOMAS J WARD (Sr VP & President - RS&I Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,737 shares for an estimated $4,244,065 .

. ALDO JOHN PAGLIARI (Sr VP - Finance & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 13,082 shares for an estimated $4,128,927 .

. IAIN BOYD (VP - Operations Development) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,239 shares for an estimated $3,143,027 .

. JESUS ARREGUI (Sr VP & President - Commercial) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,451 shares for an estimated $2,179,243 .

. RICHARD THOMAS MILLER (VP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,546 shares for an estimated $2,042,434 .

. JUNE C LEMERAND (VP & Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,686 shares for an estimated $1,606,809.

$SNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 418 institutional investors add shares of $SNA stock to their portfolio, and 411 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

