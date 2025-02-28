Insider Sale: Sr. V.P. of $NVTS Sells 13,644 Shares

TODD GLICKMAN, the Sr. V.P. of $NVTS, sold 13,644 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $35,337. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 684,497 shares of this class of $NVTS stock.

$NVTS Insider Trading Activity

$NVTS insiders have traded $NVTS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD J HENDRIX has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 165,000 shares for an estimated $666,580 .

. GARY KENT JR WUNDERLICH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $406,014 .

. RANBIR SINGH sold 34,642 shares for an estimated $147,914

TODD GLICKMAN (Sr. V.P., CFO & Treasurer) sold 13,644 shares for an estimated $35,337

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NVTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $NVTS stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.