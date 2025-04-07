Insider Sale: Sr VP & Chief People Officer of $BB Sells 29,940 Shares

Jennifer Armstrong-Owen, the Sr VP & Chief People Officer of $BB, sold 29,940 shares of the company on 04-04-2025 for an estimated $89,520. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 41.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 42,398 shares of this class of $BB stock.

$BB Insider Trading Activity

$BB insiders have traded $BB stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN JOSEPH GIAMATTEO (CEO & President, Cybersecurity) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 228,352 shares for an estimated $863,547 .

. MATTIAS ERIKSSON (President of IoT) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,373 shares for an estimated $132,860 .

. JAY P. CHAI (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,804 shares for an estimated $126,940 .

MARJORIE DICKMAN (Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,175 shares for an estimated $54,921 .

. PHILIP S. KURTZ (CLO & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,254 shares for an estimated $49,412 .

. TIM FOOTE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,046 shares for an estimated $33,085.

$BB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $BB stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BB in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/21/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

$BB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Treiber from RBC Capital set a target price of $3.75 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $4.25 on 04/03/2025

