Insider Sale: Sr. VP & CFO of $GWW Sells 200 Shares

Deidra C Merriwether, the Sr. VP & CFO of $GWW, sold 200 shares of the company on 04-02-2025 for an estimated $198,036. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,199 shares of this class of $GWW stock.

$GWW Insider Trading Activity

$GWW insiders have traded $GWW stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAIGE K ROBBINS (Sr. VP) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,577 shares for an estimated $10,705,600 .

. DEIDRA C MERRIWETHER (Sr. VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 1,868 shares for an estimated $1,938,980 .

. LAURIE R THOMSON (VP, Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 459 shares for an estimated $491,528 .

. KRANTZ NANCY L BERARDINELLI (Sr. VP & CLO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 253 shares for an estimated $301,706.

$GWW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 484 institutional investors add shares of $GWW stock to their portfolio, and 512 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GWW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GWW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$GWW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GWW in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 10/16/2024

Cleveland Research issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024

$GWW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GWW recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GWW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1100.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $1100.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 David Manthey from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $1230.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Sabrina Abrams from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $925.0 on 10/07/2024

